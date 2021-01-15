Katrina Kaif Goes Back to Dancing After a Long Time, Shares Rehearsal Video with Fans

Actress Katrina Kaif has shared a dance rehearsal video with her Insta fam. In the video, the actress can be seen dancing with all her heart and passion. Katrina looked gorgeous in a loose black crop top over a pink tank top and black leggings. However, Katrina decided to mute the song to which she was rehearsing.

Through the caption, the diva revealed that she is on the dance floor after a really long time. From her emojis, it seems she is rehearsing for a new song for her upcoming film Phone Bhoot. "And after a longgggggg time - we're dancing @excelmovies," she wrote.

Fans have gone crazy seeing her grooving and have filled the comment box with fire and heart emojis. Katrina's friends from the industry also dropped their reaction in the comment box.One of the comments came from designer Manish Malhotra who expressed his reaction through a series of emoticons. Meanwhile, actor Ishaan Khattar wrote, "Panjiri Power".

The actress has been busy shooting for Phone Bhoot, being directed by Gurmeet Singh. The star cast of the horror-comedy also includes Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is expected to release later this year and is being produced by Excel Entertainment.

Katrina's next release is slated to be Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi where she is portraying the character of a doctor. She is starring opposite Akshay Kumar in this movie after more than a decade. The pair had last worked together in Farah Khan's Tees Maar Khan, which released in the year 2010.

Sooryavanshi was earlier scheduled to release in March last year but got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film is now expected to hit the screens this year, however, the releasing date has not yet been announced.

Katrina was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's film Bharat in the year 2019, co-starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani.