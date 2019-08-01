Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Katrina Kaif Returns to Work After Teasing Us with Beach Photos in Blue Swimsuit

Katrina Kaif shared more photos from her recent beach holiday, posing in a blue swimsuit this time.

News18.com

Updated:August 1, 2019, 7:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Katrina Kaif Returns to Work After Teasing Us with Beach Photos in Blue Swimsuit
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Katrina Kaif was at a beach destination a few weeks ago, spending some days off from work in Mexico. The actress kept sharing photos in colourful swimsuits and bikinis from her holiday on Instagram, showing off her perfect beach body. The Bharat actress also celebrated her 36th birthday at the seaside location.

It seems that the actress posed for quite a number of pictures during her vacation and is yet to reveal them all. On Thursday, she shared two photos from her holiday. One of the pictures was in three shades of blue - Katrina is seen wearing a deep blue swimsuit, splashing the ocean's blue water with the blue sky behind her.

With the photos, she also indicate that the vacation time is over for her, as she captioned the post, "last one... now back to work."

View this post on Instagram

last one ‍♀️..... now back to work ‍

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Blue seems to be one of the favourite colours of the actress these days. On Wednesday, the actress shared a photograph of herself where she is seen sitting on a bench, striking a half-turned pose, dressed in a black-and-white spaghetti-strapped crop top teamed with high waisted faded blue jeans. What's overwhelming about the picture is the blue backdrop with wings painted on it.

Two weeks back, Katrina had shared a picture of herself posing in a blue bikini top and a printed bottom, standing by a pillar with the sea behind her. The photo had attracted a hilarious comment from actor Arjun Kapoor, who asked her if she accidentally bumped into the pillar while walking.

Read: Katrina Kaif Shares Birthday Pic from Mexico, Arjun Kapoor Pulls Her Leg with Witty Comment

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram