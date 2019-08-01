Katrina Kaif Returns to Work After Teasing Us with Beach Photos in Blue Swimsuit

Katrina Kaif was at a beach destination a few weeks ago, spending some days off from work in Mexico. The actress kept sharing photos in colourful swimsuits and bikinis from her holiday on Instagram, showing off her perfect beach body. The Bharat actress also celebrated her 36th birthday at the seaside location.

It seems that the actress posed for quite a number of pictures during her vacation and is yet to reveal them all. On Thursday, she shared two photos from her holiday. One of the pictures was in three shades of blue - Katrina is seen wearing a deep blue swimsuit, splashing the ocean's blue water with the blue sky behind her.

With the photos, she also indicate that the vacation time is over for her, as she captioned the post, "last one... now back to work."

Blue seems to be one of the favourite colours of the actress these days. On Wednesday, the actress shared a photograph of herself where she is seen sitting on a bench, striking a half-turned pose, dressed in a black-and-white spaghetti-strapped crop top teamed with high waisted faded blue jeans. What's overwhelming about the picture is the blue backdrop with wings painted on it.

Two weeks back, Katrina had shared a picture of herself posing in a blue bikini top and a printed bottom, standing by a pillar with the sea behind her. The photo had attracted a hilarious comment from actor Arjun Kapoor, who asked her if she accidentally bumped into the pillar while walking.

Read: Katrina Kaif Shares Birthday Pic from Mexico, Arjun Kapoor Pulls Her Leg with Witty Comment

