Katrina Kaif Has a Fascinating 'Hair Trick' Up Her Sleeve, Watch Video

Actress Katrina Kaif's Instagram account is a blessing for her fans as she often keeps posting interesting pictures and videos on the platform. Recently, she shared a funny video, where she where she could be seen performing a mysterious 'hair trick.'

In the video, Katrina, who is dressed in a casual attire, can be seen trying her hair up in a messy bun in one go. The actress could then be seen laughing out loud after she nails the trick.

She captioned the video, "The new chill Saturday nights #hairtricks 💁🏻‍♀️as taught by @sairahkabir."

Katrina recently shared a couple of pictures from a latest photoshoot where she could be seen jumping in the air in a couple of outfit. She talked about her legacy in the caption. Shr wrote, She wrote: "My legacy or how I want to try and live my life. Courage in the face of fear, not in the absence of it. To create as a artist, to contribute to society , and to ask myself everyday “How can I give back ? "Create a beauty brand that celebrates and resonates with all women Share my struggles , so when another struggles they know they are not alone."

On the work front, the Kay Beauty owner will soon be seen in comedy-horror movie Phone Bhoot that also stars actors Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She is also awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, also starring Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.