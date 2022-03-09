Katrina Kaif Has A New 'Baby' In Life And It's Not Vicky Kaushal, Watch Video

Katrina Kaif has a new ‘baby’ in her life. Wait, wait, before you jump the gun, Katrina’s new ‘baby’ is none other than Dhairya Karwa and it is for a new ad commercial. It is no secret that Katrina Kaif has been long associated with a brand of mango drink. The actress has been the face of the drink for years. However, now, the Tiger 3 star has the Gehraiyaan star joining her.

On Wednesday, Katrina dropped the commercial on her Instagram profile. In the video, which seems to have been shot in the Maldives, Katrina offers her ‘baby’ Dhariya a sip of her drink. However, Dhairya objects, suggesting that the mango drink he is having tastes better. Katrina challenges him to have both the drinks blindfolded and pick a drink that’s better.

Dhairya eventually picks Katrina’s drink. Katrina shared the video with the caption, “Kya aap hai ready?

Advertisement

To take the sabse khaas challenge with me?" The video has received warm reactions from fans. Many said that the actors have good chemistry. “Their Chemistry is (lit)," a fan said. “Absolutely gorgeous!!" added another. “Woooohoooooooo!!!! Yayyy looking so dam good you two," a third fan said. “You guys make an adorable couple together," another comment read. A fan also joked, “Vicky Kaushal wants to know your location."

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot last December. The couple was rumoured to be dating for a while but they had chosen to keep their relationship under tight wraps. They got married in Rajasthan in an intimate wedding ceremony and officially announced to the world that they were now husband and wife. On the work front, Katrina is currently busy filming for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

As for Dhairya, the actor was recently seen opposite Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan. He was also seen in Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike and ’83.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.