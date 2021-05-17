Katrina Kaif Has a Special Birthday Wish for Rumored Beau Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif shared a special birthday wish for her rumored beau Vicky Kaushal. Sharing a throwback picture of the actor, who celebrated his 33rd birthday on May 16, in her Instagram story, the actress wished him to always keep smiling. In the picture, Vicky can be seen flashing his brightest smile as he shared the frame with soldiers of the Indian Army. The picture was from his Arunachal Pradesh visit in 2019.

The actor kept his birthday celebration very low-key with just his family around due to the pandemic. While the actor hasn’t shared any pictures yet, his younger brother Sunny Kaushal posted a few glimpses from the birthday celebration on social media. In the picture, the actor can be seen all smiling as he poses for the camera. The actor looks adorable in a pair of denim and a black sweatshirt as he is all set to cut his birthday cake. Sharing the photo, Sunny also wished his brother.

Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky are rumored to be dating each other for a long time now. The duo didn’t open up about it yet, however, their activities often leave fans in guesses. Earlier, their pictures from similar locations at the same time prompted the speculations that something might be brewing between the two. Katrina was also spotted wearing Vicky’s hoodie once.

On the work front, Vicky is busy with many projects. The actor has The Immortal Ashwathama by Aditya Dhar, Sam Bahadur by Meghna Gulzar in his pipeline. He will also be seen in Shoojit Sarkar directorial Sardar Udham Singh and Karan Johar’s period drama Takht.

On other hand, Katrina too has handful of interesting projects in her kitty including Tiger 3, Phone Bhoot and Sooryavanshi.

