Katrina Kaif Has Priceless Reaction to Govinda Naam Mera Trailer, Tells Vicky Kaushal 'Very Good, Love'

Katrina Kaif shared her reaction to the trailer of Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera. The trailer dropped on Sunday evening, and the film also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Katrina shared the trailer along with her sweet reaction. “Looks tooo fun," she wrote, tagging Vicky, Kiara, Bhumi, Karan Johar, and Shashank Khaitan.

At the trailer launch, Vicky revealed that Katrina was also impressed with the posters released. He said that Katrina told him ‘Very good, love’ upon seeing the posters. “She really liked the poster and she’s looking forward to this film because she knows what a fun process it was for me. I have shared my experiences of working on the film with her, and used to tell her how much fun I had (on sets). So she’s also looking forward to the film," he said.

Speaking about her reaction to the trailer, Vicky said that by the time he left for the trailer launch, he and Katrina had not got access to the trailer so she couldn’t watch it before the launch. “She hasn’t seen the trailer yet until I left home because by then even I had not got the trailer so I think she’s watched it now (with the world), I haven’t spoken to her yet. I’ll ask her how she found the trailer but she is looking forward to all the creatives that are going to come and eventually watch the film also," he said.

Instead of a theatrical release, the movie will hit the OTT platform, Disney+ Hostsar on December 16. The movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan and is produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Movies.

Director Shashank Khaitan, in a statement to the press, said: “I like creating films that cater to family audiences. Govinda Naam Mera is rooted in comedy, romance, and dance, making it a family watch. With the holiday season kickstarting where families often watch movies together, the idea was to bring a movie close to the audience through Disney+ Hotstar that will implore a whirlwind of emotions as you hold your bellies!”

