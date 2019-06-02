Katrina Kaif Has Worked So Hard on Bharat That She's Having Sleepless Nights Before Release

Bharat's release date is just a few days away and Katrina Kaif has been posting about the film on social media. On Saturday, the actress put up a video of herself practicing the dialogues of the film while sitting outdoors, as fans lauded her dedication to her work. Katrina says she is having sleepless nights before the release of the Salman Khan starrer.While interacting with the media at the GQ 100 Best Dressed 2019 Awards on Saturday, Katrina said, "I am having sleepless nights. So excited I am about Bharat that I just can't wait to see the audience's reaction to it. I am happy with the way the film has turned out," said the actress.Asked about her box-office expectations from the film, she said, "It's very hard to predict that. I think as long as we get the love and support of the audience and as long as we live up to their expectations, it's all good."In the video she put up, Katrina is seen rehearsing dialogues from the film, wearing a cotton kurta, sitting on the ground in an outdoor area. Fans praised her both for the simplicity in her looks and her hard work.Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop-drama Sooryavanshi in which she is collaborating with actor Akshay Kumar after a long time. "Akshay is a dream to work with. He is such a fantastic actor and wonderful co-star. From the first shot that we did, we picked up from just where we had left," she said.Bharat is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is jointly produced by Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and her husband Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikhil Namit and Salman Khan under the Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-Series banners.