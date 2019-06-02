Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Katrina Kaif Has Worked So Hard on Bharat That She's Having Sleepless Nights Before Release

Katrina Kaif says she is so excited about Bharat that she just can't wait to see the audience's reaction to the film releasing on June 5.

IANS

Updated:June 2, 2019, 3:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Katrina Kaif Has Worked So Hard on Bharat That She's Having Sleepless Nights Before Release
Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram
Loading...
Bharat's release date is just a few days away and Katrina Kaif has been posting about the film on social media. On Saturday, the actress put up a video of herself practicing the dialogues of the film while sitting outdoors, as fans lauded her dedication to her work. Katrina says she is having sleepless nights before the release of the Salman Khan starrer.

While interacting with the media at the GQ 100 Best Dressed 2019 Awards on Saturday, Katrina said, "I am having sleepless nights. So excited I am about Bharat that I just can't wait to see the audience's reaction to it. I am happy with the way the film has turned out," said the actress.

Asked about her box-office expectations from the film, she said, "It's very hard to predict that. I think as long as we get the love and support of the audience and as long as we live up to their expectations, it's all good."

In the video she put up, Katrina is seen rehearsing dialogues from the film, wearing a cotton kurta, sitting on the ground in an outdoor area. Fans praised her both for the simplicity in her looks and her hard work.



Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop-drama Sooryavanshi in which she is collaborating with actor Akshay Kumar after a long time. "Akshay is a dream to work with. He is such a fantastic actor and wonderful co-star. From the first shot that we did, we picked up from just where we had left," she said.

Bharat is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is jointly produced by Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and her husband Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikhil Namit and Salman Khan under the Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-Series banners.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram