English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Katrina Shares a Gorgeous Photo on Instagram As She Heads to Malta for Salman Khan's Bharat Shoot; See Pic
Katrina stepped into the project after Priyanka Chopra opted out of the film due to "very, very special" reason.
Katrina stepped into the project after Priyanka Chopra opted out of the film due to "very, very special" reason.
Loading...
After Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif has flown down to Malta to begin her shoot for Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. The actress on Friday shared a gorgeous picture of her on Instagram as she headed to the Mediterranean island. In the photo, shared via an Insta story, Katrina looks refreshing as she looks into the camera.
“Destination Malta,” Katrina captioned the image which showed her seated inside an aircraft.
Screengrab of Katrina Kaif's Instagram story
Katrina stepped into the project after Priyanka Chopra opted out of the film due to "very, very special" reason. This will be Katrina's sixth film with Salman. They have previously worked together in films like Partner, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.
At an award show recently, Katrina, however, revealed that she was only doing the film out of love and respect for her "very dear" friend and past director, Ali.
“Ali Abbas Zafar is a very, very dear friend of mine and we have worked together before. Both of the films were extremely successful and, more importantly, they were experiences for me which were really wonderful and I really enjoyed both the experiences of working with him," Kaif had told the reporters on the sidelines of the event.
She also said that she loved the script. “When Ali contacted me, he said, ‘I’m going send you a script and just react and tell me what you think’. I read the script and thought it was absolutely wonderful and I was extremely excited about the character and very happy to be part of the film’,” Katrina said.
Bharat is an official adaptation of the South Korean film – Ode To My Father, which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War.
Produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the film is slated for Eid release next year.
Also Watch
“Destination Malta,” Katrina captioned the image which showed her seated inside an aircraft.
Screengrab of Katrina Kaif's Instagram story
Katrina stepped into the project after Priyanka Chopra opted out of the film due to "very, very special" reason. This will be Katrina's sixth film with Salman. They have previously worked together in films like Partner, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.
At an award show recently, Katrina, however, revealed that she was only doing the film out of love and respect for her "very dear" friend and past director, Ali.
“Ali Abbas Zafar is a very, very dear friend of mine and we have worked together before. Both of the films were extremely successful and, more importantly, they were experiences for me which were really wonderful and I really enjoyed both the experiences of working with him," Kaif had told the reporters on the sidelines of the event.
She also said that she loved the script. “When Ali contacted me, he said, ‘I’m going send you a script and just react and tell me what you think’. I read the script and thought it was absolutely wonderful and I was extremely excited about the character and very happy to be part of the film’,” Katrina said.
Bharat is an official adaptation of the South Korean film – Ode To My Father, which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War.
Produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the film is slated for Eid release next year.
Also Watch
-
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Reynolds: India Seek Right Balance and Restored Form Against Settled England
- No Phones Allowed at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Italy Wedding?
- Gold, Satyameva Jayate Box Office Collections Day 2: Both the Films See a Major Dip in the Business
- 'We Are Not Just Your Lungi-Bros': Kerala Resident Says India Ignored 'God's Own Country' During Flood Crisis
- Top 2018 Upcoming MPVs in India - Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, 7-Seater Wagon R and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...