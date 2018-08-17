GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Katrina Shares a Gorgeous Photo on Instagram As She Heads to Malta for Salman Khan's Bharat Shoot; See Pic

Katrina stepped into the project after Priyanka Chopra opted out of the film due to "very, very special" reason.

News18.com

Updated:August 17, 2018, 8:45 PM IST
After Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif has flown down to Malta to begin her shoot for Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. The actress on Friday shared a gorgeous picture of her on Instagram as she headed to the Mediterranean island. In the photo, shared via an Insta story, Katrina looks refreshing as she looks into the camera.

“Destination Malta,” Katrina captioned the image which showed her seated inside an aircraft.

_87a01254-a1d1-11e8-8fb2-666c968f5d36
Screengrab of Katrina Kaif's Instagram story

Katrina stepped into the project after Priyanka Chopra opted out of the film due to "very, very special" reason. This will be Katrina's sixth film with Salman. They have previously worked together in films like Partner, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.

At an award show recently, Katrina, however, revealed that she was only doing the film out of love and respect for her "very dear" friend and past director, Ali.

“Ali Abbas Zafar is a very, very dear friend of mine and we have worked together before. Both of the films were extremely successful and, more importantly, they were experiences for me which were really wonderful and I really enjoyed both the experiences of working with him," Kaif had told the reporters on the sidelines of the event.

She also said that she loved the script. “When Ali contacted me, he said, ‘I’m going send you a script and just react and tell me what you think’. I read the script and thought it was absolutely wonderful and I was extremely excited about the character and very happy to be part of the film’,” Katrina said.

Bharat is an official adaptation of the South Korean film – Ode To My Father, which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War.

Produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the film is slated for Eid release next year.


Also Watch

