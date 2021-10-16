Katrina Kaif Heaps Praise on Rumoured Beau Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham, Calls Him Pure Talent

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif took to social media to heap praises on Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham, which was released on Saturday, October 16. The actors are rumoured to be dating for a long time now, however, none of them confirmed the news. The actress shared a poster of the film and wrote a couple of lines praising director Shoojit Sircar and Vicky Kaushal.

She wrote, “@shoojitsircar what a vision, such a gripping beautiful film, pure, unadalerated story telling. @vickykaushal09 is just pure talent, raw, honest, heartbreaking (sic)."

Also Read: Sardar Udham Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal Film Recreates Horrors of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

On Friday evening, the team of Sardar Udham organised a special screening for the film fraternity in Mumbai. Attending the screening was rumoured couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif.

During an interaction at the India Today Conclave 2021, Vicky opened about the one scene in the film that had the most impact on him. “The portions where we were trying to recreate the Jallianwala Bagh incident. As an actor, I knew what I was getting into but I still was not prepared for how numbing that experience would be for me as an individual. The way Shoojit shoots, his scenes are so realistic that you are thrown into that world. After finishing that shoot, there would be times when I wouldn’t sleep because I would just keep wondering that re-enactment of that incident was so numbing for me, what would have been the impact on the people who had actually witnessed that. This thought made me shiver," Vicky said.

Earlier, in an interview with us, Vicky said that Sardar Udham was a biopic of Udham Singh’s “ideologies" and of “a freedom struggle". He added, “It is a much bigger and deeper biopic. There are certain archival photographs which we have used as a reference in terms of the looks and styling but beyond that, the film primarily was about what his state of mind was at that time."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.