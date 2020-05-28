Katrina Kaif Heaps Praises on South Star Nayanthara, Calls Her a Fighter

South superstar Nayanthara featured in Katrina Kaif's ad campaign for her makeup brand Kay Beauty. It was their first collaboration and Katrina had lauded Nayanthara for taking her time out for the ad.

On her Instagram page Katrina had written, "A big thank you to the gorgeous South Superstar #Nayanthara for coming down to Mumbai in between her hectic schedule to be a part of the Kay Beauty campaign. So generous and gracious... forever grateful."

In a recent interaction, Katrina was asked about the experience of working with Nayanthara. She said, "I have found Nayanthara stunning as well as strong. She comes across as a fighter. And there's also something in her.. in her way of work..she's been working from a very young age and she's very meticulous. She knows her work and she is very particular. I kind of resonated with that."

"So when she was on set, I was telling my team that it's kind of like watching a mirror of yourself where you understand. You know when people say your particular but you understand why that person is like that. It was a magical day," Katrina added.

While Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, Nayanthara was last seen in Darbar opposite Rajinikanth.