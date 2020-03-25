Katrina Kaif Hits Fitness Goals With New Workout From Home Video As She Remains in Self-isolation

Katrina Kaif has become a hit on Instagram with her 'workout from home' videos, as she remains inside on a self-quarantine to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the actress shared another video of her working out on her building's terrace, while her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala sweats it out at her home due to social distancing.

"#WorkoutFromHome #Part2. Since we are all practicing #SocialDistancing @yasminkarachiwala and I worked out at our homes and put the workouts together for you to do at yours. Stay home stay safe," she captioned the video.

"Since we are all still practicing social distancing, I am going to be doing my workout from home, Yas is going to do it from her house and we are going to do split screen. We are going to do a 10-minute warm-up and a 20-25 minutes full body routine," says Katrina in the introductory video.

The actress also shared the details of her workout for her health freak fans to follow.

#Warmup:

1.Squat with feet hip width apart - 2 sets x 25 reps

2.Squat with feet wide parallel- 2 sets x 25 reps

3.Squat with feet wide turnout- 2 sets x 25 reps

4.Squat with feet together- 2 sets x 25 reps

#Workout:

1.Forward and Backward Lunge - 2 sets x 15 reps

2.In Hover, Hip Dips - 3 sets x 20 reps

3.Curtsy Lunge to Side Kick - 3 sets x 15 reps

4.Suicide Push- 3 sets x 15 reps

5.Landis or Single Leg Squat - 3 sets x 15 reps

6.Squat Jacks - 3 sets x 25 reps

Katrina is making the most of her quarantine by doing the household chores such as doing the dishes; learning to play guitar; exercising and reuniting with friends (of course, through video calls). The actress has been updating her fans every now and then about how she is spending her time.