Katrina Kaif Hosts Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt at Her Residence, See Pics

Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas were recently hosted by Katrina Kaif at her residence in Mumbai. As per the pictures that have been shared by the paparazzi, Priyanka Chopra was sporting a white dress with a black leather purse while Alia was seen wearing a grey coloured sweatshirt

Priyanka, who recently became the second Indian celebrity to cross 50 million followers on Instagram, will next be seen with Rajkummar Rao in Netflix’s The White Tiger. She also has Robert Rodriguez’s film We Can Be Heroes and Maa Anand Sheela biopic in her kitty. The actor last appeared on screen alongside Farhan Akhtar in the film The Sky is Pink and will also co-host an Amazon Prime Series with husband Nick Jonas.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi in which she plays the titular character. The film is slated to release in September this year. She will also be seen sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra, releasing in December. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. She will also start working on Karan Johar’s period epic Takht later this year. The date of release for the film is December 24, 2021. Her first project with father Mahesh Bhatt--Sadak 2-- also releases in 2020.

Meanwhile, last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, Katrina Kaif is set to feature with Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi, releasing . This is the fourth installment of director Rohit Shetty’s cop universe of interconnected films. The previous three films were Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba.

