Katrina Kaif Hugs Vicky Kaushal in Viral Video From Sardar Udham Premiere

The rumoured relationship between Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif has garnered a lot of buzz since it was first reported. The actors have been spotted publicly a few times and there were even rumours that they are secretly engaged. Recently these reports were fueled again when Katrina attended the premiere of Vicky’s latest film Sardar Udham. In a video from the event shared by Katrina’s fan-page, Vicky can be seen giving Katrina a tight hug. Needless to say, the video quickly went viral on social media.

In the video, Vicky can be seen waiting for Katrina after she comes out of the screening. The actor can be seen giving her a tight hug. In the video, another rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani can also be seen standing together and greeting friends. The fan-page that shared the video, captioned the post, “Best day again. Look at how he waited for her to come in and immediately hugged her tightly.

can you also see the happy smile on her beautiful face? and how they interact, He pokes his girlfriend’s back, this is love."

After watching the Sardar Udham, Katrina heaped praises on the film. She wrote, “@shoojitsircar what a vision, such a gripping beautiful film, pure, unadalerated story telling. @vickykaushal09 is just pure talent, raw, honest, heartbreaking (sic)."

Recently, the actor was asked to react to the engagement rumours between him and Katrina. The actor told ETimes, “I’ll get engaged soon enough when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time, too, will come)."

Sardar Udham is the biopic of Sardar Udham Singh, who avenged the Jallianwallah massacre by assassinating Michael O’Dwyer. The film has been helmed by Shoojit Sircar and is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

