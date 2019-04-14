SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Katrina Kaif is a Vision in Vintage Green Saree in a New Photo from 'Bharat' Set, See Here

Recently, Katrina Kaif shared a behind-the-scenes image from her upcoming film 'Bharat,' which has got the social media going gaga over the 35-year-old actress.

News18.com

Updated:April 14, 2019, 1:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Katrina Kaif is a Vision in Vintage Green Saree in a New Photo from 'Bharat' Set, See Here
Image: Katrina Kaif/ Instagram
Loading...
There's a reason why Katrina Kaif is the queen of Instagram. She has a following of 20 million strong, and for the love of all the fans, she keeps putting up images that are pique people's interest. Recently, Katrina shared a behind-the-scenes image from her upcoming film Bharat, which has got the social media going gaga over the 35-year-old actress.

Katrina posted a picture of her traditional look that she will don in period-drama film Bharat. She captioned the post using the film's title, "#Bharat ❤️ 10 days to trailer." In this latest image, Katrina can be seen dressed in a vintage green saree, with a small bindi on her forehead. She sports a casual, wavy hairdo, while she poses for the camera. See the picture here:

View this post on Instagram

#Bharat ❤️10 days to trailer

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on



Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial Bharat is one of the most awaited films of 2019. The film stars Salman Khan and Katrina in the lead roles. The film has been shot in different locations of Mumbai, Chandigarh and Malta. Bharat is an official adaptation of South Korean film Ode to My Father (2014). The trailer of Bharat will be out on April 24 and also showcased along with Avengers: Endgame.

Bharat will also feature Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Aashif Sheikh and Jackie Shroff in other pivotal roles. It will release on the occasion of Eid this year.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram