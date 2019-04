Katrina Kaif is a Vision in Vintage Green Saree in a New Photo from 'Bharat' Set, See Here

There's a reason why Katrina Kaif is the queen of Instagram. She has a following of 20 million strong, and for the love of all the fans, she keeps putting up images that are pique people's interest. Recently, Katrina shared a behind-the-scenes image from her upcoming film Bharat, which has got the social media going gaga over the 35-year-old actress.Katrina posted a picture of her traditional look that she will don in period-drama film Bharat. She captioned the post using the film's title, "#Bharat ❤️ 10 days to trailer." In this latest image, Katrina can be seen dressed in a vintage green saree, with a small bindi on her forehead. She sports a casual, wavy hairdo, while she poses for the camera. See the picture here:Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial Bharat is one of the most awaited films of 2019. The film stars Salman Khan and Katrina in the lead roles. The film has been shot in different locations of Mumbai, Chandigarh and Malta. Bharat is an official adaptation of South Korean film Ode to My Father (2014). The trailer of Bharat will be out on April 24 and also showcased along with Avengers: Endgame.Bharat will also feature Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Aashif Sheikh and Jackie Shroff in other pivotal roles. It will release on the occasion of Eid this year.Follow @News18Movies for more