English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Katrina Kaif is a Vision in Vintage Green Saree in a New Photo from 'Bharat' Set, See Here
Recently, Katrina Kaif shared a behind-the-scenes image from her upcoming film 'Bharat,' which has got the social media going gaga over the 35-year-old actress.
Image: Katrina Kaif/ Instagram
Loading...
There's a reason why Katrina Kaif is the queen of Instagram. She has a following of 20 million strong, and for the love of all the fans, she keeps putting up images that are pique people's interest. Recently, Katrina shared a behind-the-scenes image from her upcoming film Bharat, which has got the social media going gaga over the 35-year-old actress.
Katrina posted a picture of her traditional look that she will don in period-drama film Bharat. She captioned the post using the film's title, "#Bharat ❤️ 10 days to trailer." In this latest image, Katrina can be seen dressed in a vintage green saree, with a small bindi on her forehead. She sports a casual, wavy hairdo, while she poses for the camera. See the picture here:
Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial Bharat is one of the most awaited films of 2019. The film stars Salman Khan and Katrina in the lead roles. The film has been shot in different locations of Mumbai, Chandigarh and Malta. Bharat is an official adaptation of South Korean film Ode to My Father (2014). The trailer of Bharat will be out on April 24 and also showcased along with Avengers: Endgame.
Bharat will also feature Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Aashif Sheikh and Jackie Shroff in other pivotal roles. It will release on the occasion of Eid this year.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Katrina posted a picture of her traditional look that she will don in period-drama film Bharat. She captioned the post using the film's title, "#Bharat ❤️ 10 days to trailer." In this latest image, Katrina can be seen dressed in a vintage green saree, with a small bindi on her forehead. She sports a casual, wavy hairdo, while she poses for the camera. See the picture here:
Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial Bharat is one of the most awaited films of 2019. The film stars Salman Khan and Katrina in the lead roles. The film has been shot in different locations of Mumbai, Chandigarh and Malta. Bharat is an official adaptation of South Korean film Ode to My Father (2014). The trailer of Bharat will be out on April 24 and also showcased along with Avengers: Endgame.
Bharat will also feature Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Aashif Sheikh and Jackie Shroff in other pivotal roles. It will release on the occasion of Eid this year.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajkummar Rao Performs on Chaiyya Chaiyya With His 'Idol' Shah Rukh And Fans Are Swooning Over
- Next Time You Buy a Product, Scan The GS1 Standard Barcode on Your Phone to Know Everything About it
- Former India Captain Rahul Dravid Will Not be Able to Vote
- Your Emails May Have Been Compromised: Microsoft Warns Users of Cyber Attack
- Mark Zuckerberg's Security Cost Facebook Over Rs 150 Crore in 2018
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results