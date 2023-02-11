Apart from being a stellar actress, Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly, one of the most gorgeous beauties in Bollywood. She recently dropped a breathtaking photo of herself on her Instagram handle. Along with the picture, she added a ‘sun’ emoticon.

Finding the right balance between elegance and charm, Katrina looked mesmerising in an all white ensemble. She struck a pose with perfection and left her black wavy locks loose. Fans and well wishers dropped in heartfelt comments to admire the beauty. One of them wrote, “Shining like a diamond”. “Can’t take our eyes off this beauty,” read another one. Take a look:

Katrina enjoys a massive fan following online. The actress often shares fun photos and moments from her everyday life. She recently clocked 70 Million followers on Instagram. She married her boyfriend and actor Vicky Kaushal in 2021. They often dish out major couple goals with their holidays and public appearances. The stars tied the sacred knot on December 9, 2021 in presence of their family and close friends.

The actress will next be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She is also working on a project with Ali Abbas Zafar for a superhero film titled ‘Super Soldier’. However, the film was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While there’s no announcement as to when the film could go on the floor, Zafar had earlier confirmed that there will be a discussion about the film’s schedule soon and that the movie is surely happening.

The actress has Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi in the pipleline. She also Zoya Akhtar’s highly anticipated Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Katrina was last seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

