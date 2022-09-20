Katrina Kaif Is All Hearts As She Documents A Romantic Moment With Hubby Vicky Kaushal; See Pic

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of Bollywood’s favourite couples. Ever since the two actors tied the knot, they never shy away from expressing love for each other. They are often spotted together, leaving all their fans in complete awe. The much-in-love couple often sends the internet into a meltdown with their mushy social media posts. Maintaining the trajectory, the Dhoom 3 actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to document a romantic moment between the two and we are all for it.

Katrina Kaif posted a romantic picture of her holding hands with Vicky as the couple enjoy the mesmerising sea view from the balcony of their love nest in Mumbai. The actress also added a heart emoticon along with the photo. The snap showcases the deep love between Vicky-Kat and how much they are enjoying every moment spent in each other’s company.

Vicky and Katrina moved to their love nest in Juhu after their wedding, and their apartment is in the same building as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s. In fact, after Vicky and Katrina’s wedding, Anushka congratulated them and welcomed them to the neighbourhood. “Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds,” she wrote.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had kept their relationship lowkey for two years before tying the knot in December 2021. Their wedding was an intimate affair with only family and close friends of the couple in attendance. Only a few friends from the industry such as Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sharvari Wagh were invited to Vicky and Katrina’s wedding.

