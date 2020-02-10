Katrina Kaif is All Praise for Aditya Roy Kapur and Malang Team

Actress Katrina Kaif has lauded the performance of all the actors in Malang. The Bharat actress posted a story on her Instagram handle where she revealed her assessment vis-à-vis the film.

Sharing one of the posters from Malang featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Katrina wrote, "Well done to the entire team of Malang. @adityaroykapur you are (fire and clap emoticon), and people if you have not seen it yet, go do now."

Katrina, who lauded Aditya’s performance in her Instagram story, had shared screen space with the Kalank actor in 2016 romantic drama, Fitoor.

Malang is a romantic-psychological-action-thriller featuring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur as leads. Aditya and Disha’s sizzling on-screen chemistry is reaping a lot of admiration by fans. Mohit Suri’s directorial also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in key roles and their stints in the film are being hailed as one of the better performances. The film released on February 7.

Katrina is currently busy with Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi in which she will play the female lead. Apart from the leads, the film also features Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Gulshan Grover and Abhimanyu Singh in supporting roles. The upcoming film is the fourth installment in Rohit Shetty’s Police Universe and will release on March 27.

