Katrina Kaif is ‘Back to the Gym’ After Her Bae-cation With Vicky Kaushal in Maldives, See Pic

Recently, on Koffee with Karan’s latest episode, Akshay Kumar was seen giving marriage advice to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. And out of a few things, Akshay advised Vicky, “Make her a home gym and you will see her more.” Well, it appears that the Bachchhan Paandey actor was not beating around the bush, as after returning from her exotic birthday vacation Katrina has once again prioritized her workout sessions. Switching on her fitness mode, the actress has expressed her excitement by sharing a picture on her official Instagram account. Channeling her inner quirkiness, Katrina on Tuesday dropped a picture of herself with her friend and trainer Yasmin Karachiwala.

The picture appears to be of a pilates session, as both Yasmin and Katrina can be seen sitting in the lycra fabric that is dangling from the ceiling. While her workout glow is unmissable, both Yasmin and Katrina can be seen twinning in all black. To avoid any hindrance in her workout session, the Phone Bhoot actress tied her tresses in a high ponytail. While Yasmin can be seen making a goofy face at the camera, Katrina appears tired and resting. Dropping the adorable picture on her social media, the actress wrote in the caption, “Back to the gym,” and ended with a red heart and a celebrating emoticon.

Earlier, on Monday, Katrina took to her Instagram account to drop a series of behind the scene pictures of her upcoming romantic drama Merry Christmas. In the first picture, the actress can be seen engrossed in some discussion with her director Sriram Raghavan, while in the other two pictures the actress appears to be essaying one of the scenes with Vijay Sethupathi. While sharing the pictures, she wrote in the caption, “Work in progress.”

Apart from Merry Christmas, Katrina is all set to hit the theatres with Gurmmeet Singh’s horror comedy Phone Bhoot. In her upcoming movie, the actress will be sharing the screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. While Merry Christmas will witness its theatrical release this year in December, Katrina will come along with power-packed action stunts next year with Tiger 3. Moreover, the actress will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

