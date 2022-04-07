Katrina Kaif Is Beauty To Behold In Black Swimwear As She Drops Her Beach Vacation Pics

Katrina Kaif and her actor-husband, Vicky Kaushal, enjoyed a quick getaway at an undisclosed beach destination recently. Though the couple is back in town but looks like their vacation hangover is not over yet. The two have been sharing several pictures from their holiday, leaving their fans gushing over their chemistry and bond. On Thursday, Katrina Kaif took to her official Instagram account and dropped a series of stunning pictures in which she was seen posing in black swimwear. The actress paired the black swimwear with a big black white-brimmed hat. With subtle make-up and only silver hoops as accessories, Katrina posed for the lenses, looking nothing less than a dream. In one of the photos, she hid her face with the big hat.

Check out Katrina Kaif’s jaw-dropping pictures here:

Her fans and friends from the industry are going gaga over the gorgeous clicks. As no one can stop talking about how beautiful the actor is looking in her post, they flooded the comment section with emoticons to express their love. Vaani Kapoor dropped fire emoji in the comment section. “There is no one better than you in the whole film industry ❣️, you are the most beautiful and cute," one of the fans wrote.

A week ago, Katrina had shared other snaps from her vacation with hubby Vicky. While one of the pictures featured the beach location where they were relaxing, another showcased her enjoying the cool breeze. However, the picture featuring both, Katrina and Vicky went viral on social media. While the two are not shying away from social media PDA, fans want the mushy pictures to keep coming.

Vicky and Katrina are one of the power couples of BTown and the duo never fail to drop couple goals with their appearances at events, or at the Mumbai airport.

On the work front, Katrina has Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in her pipeline. The third installment of Tiger 3 is also set to release next year in April. Along with this, Katrina will also share the big screen with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Jee Le Zaraa. The film will be helmed by Farhan Akhtar and written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

