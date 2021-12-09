Katrina Kaif is Finally Mrs Vicky Kaushal! Blockbuster Wedding Celebrations End At Six Senses Fort Barwara

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are now man and wife as curtains fall on the grand, but super secretive, wedding celebrations over the past three days at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur. What began with only the couple and their families flying from Mumbai to Jaipur, turned into a blockbuster Bollywood event with everyone from Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar to reportedly even Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan being attending the event.

There were speculations about Salman Khan and his family, too, being part of the celebrations, but fans were disappointed when the superstar flew off to Riyadh on Thursday for his Da-bangg show tour. Katrina Kaif is very close to the Khan family, with Salman’s sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Agnihotri being two of her closest friends.

First photos of the married couple have surfaced on social media, showing Katrina in a pink bridal lehenga, while Vicky can be seen in a cream sherwani. Take a look:

The festivities began on Tuesday after the couple and their families flew down to the 700-year-old fort on Monday night. Both Katrina and Vicky left for Jaipur from Mumbai on Monday evening with their families and from there, headed to Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, in a convoy of more than 15 cars. The luxurious property, a Fort converted into a hotel, was lit up in bright yellow lights for the wedding celebrations and guarded by private security personnel and bouncers.

Mehendi from Rajasthan’s Sojat town was applied on bride-to-be Katrina’s hands. The mehendi ceremony was followed by a sangeet and haldi on December 8, with Kat and Vicky’s favourite songs on the playlist. Over 30 dishes from various international cuisines were served for lunch after VicKat’s haldi ceremony on Wednesday. The Barwara hotel was the venue for the post-haldi lunch for guests and the couple.

The couple is said to have had two wedding ceremonies to honour the traditions and cultures of both. The couple reportedly tied the knot in a temple-facing wedding ‘mandap’. The ‘7 phera’ for the intimate ceremony took place between 3:30-4:00 pm. The much-talked-about wedding was planned by the high profile wedding planners Shaadi Squad, going by an invite for the guests.

A special code was allotted to all the guests attending the wedding, which took place on December 9. A host of film personalities, including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Angad, Neha Dhupia, Sarvari Wagh, singer Gurdas Maan, Simran Kaur, and Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal have marked their presence for the wedding rituals. Phones were not allowed at the wedding venue to ensure no photos and videos of the bride and groom are leaked to the media.

