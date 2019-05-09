Take the pledge to vote

Katrina Kaif is Pretty in Pink in Bharat's Fun-Filled Wedding Song 'Aithey Aa'

Katrina Kaif is seen in a teasing, flirtatious avatar in this new wedding song from Bharat.

News18.com

Updated:May 9, 2019, 12:50 PM IST
India just got its next wedding sangeet song - Aithey Aa from Bharat. The song, that was released today, is set against the backdrop of a wedding, with Katrina Kaif in a bubbly, flirtatious avatar, teasing the lead hero Salman Khan. Katrina is seen dancing in a pretty pink sari amid bright, colourful floral wedding decor in this Punjabi song.

The song, composed by Vishal and Shekhar and is a mix of traditional feels with modern beats. The fun, boisterous vibe of the song will surely resonate with Salman fans.

Check out the full song here:



The song, set in the era of the 1980s, is written from the point of women teasing the men, said director Ali Abbas Zafar. Fans are already loving the naughty chemistry between Salman and Katrina.




Songs from Bharat are already making waves - Disha Patani's Slow Motion, Salman-Katrina's romantic track Chashni have become popular among fans. While Slow Motion is a dance number set in the backdrop of the circus, Chashni is a typical romantic song shot amid sand dunes and picturesque landscapes.

The film's trailer was released some days ago. The three-minute video shows different shades of Salman's life journey. The first part of the trailer showcases Salman's colourful life with his circus troupe where he performs stunts wearing glittery costumes. The second part of the trailer portrays a different side of Salman, who is searching for a job and how he meets 'Madam sir' Katrina and falls in love with her.

Bharat is scheduled to release on June 5 on the occasion of Eid.

