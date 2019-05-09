English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Katrina Kaif is Pretty in Pink in Bharat's Fun-Filled Wedding Song 'Aithey Aa'
Katrina Kaif is seen in a teasing, flirtatious avatar in this new wedding song from Bharat.
Katrina Kaif is seen in a teasing, flirtatious avatar in this new wedding song from Bharat.
Loading...
India just got its next wedding sangeet song - Aithey Aa from Bharat. The song, that was released today, is set against the backdrop of a wedding, with Katrina Kaif in a bubbly, flirtatious avatar, teasing the lead hero Salman Khan. Katrina is seen dancing in a pretty pink sari amid bright, colourful floral wedding decor in this Punjabi song.
The song, composed by Vishal and Shekhar and is a mix of traditional feels with modern beats. The fun, boisterous vibe of the song will surely resonate with Salman fans.
Check out the full song here:
The song, set in the era of the 1980s, is written from the point of women teasing the men, said director Ali Abbas Zafar. Fans are already loving the naughty chemistry between Salman and Katrina.
Songs from Bharat are already making waves - Disha Patani's Slow Motion, Salman-Katrina's romantic track Chashni have become popular among fans. While Slow Motion is a dance number set in the backdrop of the circus, Chashni is a typical romantic song shot amid sand dunes and picturesque landscapes.
The film's trailer was released some days ago. The three-minute video shows different shades of Salman's life journey. The first part of the trailer showcases Salman's colourful life with his circus troupe where he performs stunts wearing glittery costumes. The second part of the trailer portrays a different side of Salman, who is searching for a job and how he meets 'Madam sir' Katrina and falls in love with her.
Bharat is scheduled to release on June 5 on the occasion of Eid.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The song, composed by Vishal and Shekhar and is a mix of traditional feels with modern beats. The fun, boisterous vibe of the song will surely resonate with Salman fans.
Check out the full song here:
The song, set in the era of the 1980s, is written from the point of women teasing the men, said director Ali Abbas Zafar. Fans are already loving the naughty chemistry between Salman and Katrina.
And finally, 'Shaadi Waala Desi— Shiv Dutta 🌠 (@imshiva17) May 9, 2019
Gaana' #AitheyAa out now...💃@BeingSalmanKhan n #KatrinaKaif
looks so good on dance floor, 💖 loved there chemistry_just loved the
song.🎵 #AitheyAaSong@aliabbaszafar @VishalDadlani @ShekharRavjiani @neetimohan18 @AkasaSing @imKamaalKhan pic.twitter.com/1TktgtqcSq
Songs from Bharat are already making waves - Disha Patani's Slow Motion, Salman-Katrina's romantic track Chashni have become popular among fans. While Slow Motion is a dance number set in the backdrop of the circus, Chashni is a typical romantic song shot amid sand dunes and picturesque landscapes.
The film's trailer was released some days ago. The three-minute video shows different shades of Salman's life journey. The first part of the trailer showcases Salman's colourful life with his circus troupe where he performs stunts wearing glittery costumes. The second part of the trailer portrays a different side of Salman, who is searching for a job and how he meets 'Madam sir' Katrina and falls in love with her.
Bharat is scheduled to release on June 5 on the occasion of Eid.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It Was So Fun: Priyanka Chopra Spills Beans on Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner's Surprise Wedding
- Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Reveals Who left the Starbucks Cup at Winterfell
- SpiceJet Offers Business Class Seats on Boeing 737 Acquired from Jet Airways, Discounts Upto 40 Percent
- Lucas Moura - From PSG Cast-Off to Tottenham's Champions League Hero
- PUBG Mobile Players Alert as Apex Legends Mobile is Confirmed by EA: Release Date, Crossplay And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results