English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Katrina Kaif Is Same Despite Fame: Isabelle Kaif
Isabelle, who made her acting debut with Dr. Cabbie, spoke about Katrina in GQ India's May 2018 issue.
Isabelle, who made her acting debut with Dr. Cabbie, spoke about Katrina in GQ India's May 2018 issue.
New Delhi: Actress Isabelle Kaif, who is preparing her for a "hectic" life in the film industry, says her sister and actress Katrina Kaif has not changed after gaining fame,
Isabelle, who made her acting debut with Dr. Cabbie, spoke about Katrina in GQ India's May 2018 issue.
"It didn't change much for me and my family, except that we were suddenly seeing her on magazine covers, in ads and on billboards. But she's been the same before and after the fame," Isabelle said.
"The thing that changed the most was the way we travelled. People treated me a lot differently when I travelled with her," she added.
What's the best advice Katrina has given to you?
"To not get caught up in the hectic nature of the work. To take it day by day, and to give my best every day."
The actress will be seen in dance film Time to Dance, to be helmed by Stanley D'Costa. She will share the frame with actor Sooraj Pancholi.
Isabelle says she would like to work with superstar Aamir Khan.
"I really like Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. And it would be a dream to work with Aamir Khan. I watched a lot of his films growing up, especially 'Lagaan', because that was my mother's favourite. Every time I watched 'Fanaa', I'd weep. If I had to pick international actors, it'd definitely be Benedict Cumberbatch. But the other day, I saw 'Baby Driver', and loved Ansel Elgort in it."
On her features, Isabelle said: "Katrina's 5'10", I've got another sister who's 6 ft tall! So, I'm a little insecure about my height."
Also Watch
Isabelle, who made her acting debut with Dr. Cabbie, spoke about Katrina in GQ India's May 2018 issue.
"It didn't change much for me and my family, except that we were suddenly seeing her on magazine covers, in ads and on billboards. But she's been the same before and after the fame," Isabelle said.
"The thing that changed the most was the way we travelled. People treated me a lot differently when I travelled with her," she added.
What's the best advice Katrina has given to you?
"To not get caught up in the hectic nature of the work. To take it day by day, and to give my best every day."
The actress will be seen in dance film Time to Dance, to be helmed by Stanley D'Costa. She will share the frame with actor Sooraj Pancholi.
Isabelle says she would like to work with superstar Aamir Khan.
"I really like Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. And it would be a dream to work with Aamir Khan. I watched a lot of his films growing up, especially 'Lagaan', because that was my mother's favourite. Every time I watched 'Fanaa', I'd weep. If I had to pick international actors, it'd definitely be Benedict Cumberbatch. But the other day, I saw 'Baby Driver', and loved Ansel Elgort in it."
On her features, Isabelle said: "Katrina's 5'10", I've got another sister who's 6 ft tall! So, I'm a little insecure about my height."
Also Watch
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 6 Listed on HDFC Bank's SmartBuy Website With Image, Complete Specifications
- IPL 2018: Best Moments Shared on Facebook; Dhoni's 33 Sixes, Tendulkar's 15-Yr Old Pic And More
- IPL 2018: There's Method Behind the Madness of MI Star Suryakumar Yadav
- Breach of Trust, Unfortunate: National Award Winners Express Dissent Over President Not Felicitating All Winners
- Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Artic Trucks Stealth Edition – Detailed Image Gallery