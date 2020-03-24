Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan Turn Cleaning the Dishes Into a Dramatic Movie as They Self-Isolate

Doing the dishes has never been more dramatic! On Monday, Katrina Kaif and Kartik Aaryan shared how they have been spending their time self-isolating amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Katrina posted a mini-movie on Instagram, shot in her kitchen as she scrubbed dishes in the sink. What's more, she is seen imparting tips to fans on how to effectively wash dishes without wasting too much water.

"Since the house helps are also practicing self-isolation, Izzy (Katrina's sister Isabelle) and I have decided to take turns to do the washing up. I thought I would do a little professional tutorial," the actress says, as she goes about with her dishwashing errand.

Katrina then gets into details about the effective way to wash dishes. "First, I was deciding... should I lather each bowl, rinse it and put it in the rack? Then I decided that there was a better way to do it. Put all the dishes inside the sink, and then turn off the water so that you don't waste it. Lather all of them and put them back here and then rinse them all," she says.

Well, looks like Katrina is putting her days of self-quarantine to good use. Only the other day, she posted a screenshot of a video call she had with Bollywood buddies Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor.

"Reunited... our newly reformed aclub' with a very appropriate name a#isolated r us'," she captioned the pic. Incidentally, Varun and Arjun have apparently established an "I Hate Katrina Kaif" club!

Kartik also took to Instagram to share a video of him washing the dishes. The video was posted by his younger sister who poked fun at Kartik and captioned the post, "Don't mistake this for Quarantine. This is the usual scene at home @kartikaaryan," to which Kartik added that it's "Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki."

On the work front, Katrina's next release is Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, which stars Akshay Kumar. The film was scheduled to release on March 24, but has been indefinitely pushed back owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

On the other hand, Kartik will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.