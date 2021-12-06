Katrina Kaif: Know About Seven Siblings of the Actress and Their Parents, Who Are Divorced

Amid all the euphoria surrounding the hush hush wedding of bride-to-be Katrina and groom-to-be Vicky Kaushal, we bring to you lesser known facts about her siblings and parents. Did you know that she has seven siblings? Let’s find out more about them and their parents, who are divorced.

Born in Honk Kong, Katrina is a British actress of Indian descent. She was born as Katrina Turquotte. The Chikni Chameli star, while growing up, lived in multiple countries, before finally moving to London. Her father is a Kashmiri whose name is Mohammad Kaif; while her mother is of British origin whose name is Suzanne Turcott.

Katrina’s mother, whom she very fondly speaks of on several occasions, is a lawyer and a very active social worker. Once in an interview, she revealed that during her upbringing, the father had no influence on her or her siblings.

Her parents got divorced when Katrina was very young, following which her father shifted to the United States. She had hardly met her father since and was solely raised by her mother.

As per several reports, the actress has a fairly large family of 7 siblings, out of which 6 are sisters and 1 is a brother. (3 are older sisters, 3 are younger sisters and one elder brother.)

Stephanie Turquotte, who is her oldest sister, is known to be an extremely private person. Sebastien Turquotte is Katrina’s elder brother who is the second child of the family. He is a furniture designer and an adventure junkie.

Katrina’s third sibling is Christine Turquotte (married), who is a homemaker. Next is Natacha Turquotte (Roberts), who is the fourth sibling and Katrina’s third elder sister, is a jewellery designer.

Her fourth sister Melissa Turquotte is a scholar and Mathematician is often referred to by Katrina very proudly as she won the prestigious Laing O’ Rourke Mathematics Award at Imperial College in 2009. Isabelle Kaif comes next in line who is a model and trying to make her acting career in Bollywood. Sonia Turquotte, who is a photographer and a designer, is the youngest of the Kaif tribe.

