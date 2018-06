Katrina Kaif 'Knows Exactly' How It is Going to 'End' for Alia Bhatt With Ranbir Kapoor

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt have been the best of friends. They have been gym buddies. They even appeared as each other's BFFs on Neha Dhupia's talk show. However, ever since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt began work on Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, the rumours have been rife that Katrina and Alia's friendship has turned sour. There have also been a couple of reports that Katrina was miffed with Alia over her growing closeness with her ex-boyfriend on the sets of Brahmastra.“Katrina knows exactly how it is going to end for Alia. She has been there, seen it all. But it’s not Katrina’s nature to poke her nose in other’s affairs. Besides anything that she would say in the way of a warning would sound like sour grapes to the outside world. So she’s just keeping quiet,” a friend of Katrina was quoted as saying by DNA Although Ranbir and Katrina never really admitted to have been in a relationship, the two had many a time made it evident in their interviews. They had first rumoured to be dating while filming Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani in 2009.