Katrina Kaif Leans on Vicky Kaushal in This Unseen Romantic Picture, Take a Look

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary yesterday, December 9. Their fans as well as their close friends had flooded social media with adorable and heartwarming wishes for them. Katrina’s Baar Baar Dekho director Nitya Mehra also wished the couple their special day with a lovely unseen picture of them. The picture seems to be taken before their wedding. In the photo, Katrina can be seen keeping her hand on Vicky’s shoulder and leaning on him.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “to the bestest times await you’ and added, “Love you my darlings".

Take a look at her post:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in an intimate yet lavish ceremony at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The wedding festivities, which were all things fun, were attended by a handful of celebrities, including director Kabir Khan, his wife Mini Mathur and Sharvari Wagh.

On their anniversary, the couple took to their respective social media handles to drop some mushy photos with each other. Katrina wrote, “My Ray of Light ☀️Happy One Year ……..❤️"

On the other hand, Vicky’s post read, “Time flies… but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine! ❤️"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He then has Sam Bahadur in the pipeline along with one untitled film with Laxman Utekar, another one with Anand Tiwari and The Great Indian Family.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, was last seen in Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will next be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Besides this, she has Merry Christmas in her pipeline in which she will share the screen with Vijay Sethupathi and Jee Le Zaraa, where she will share the screen with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

