Katrina Kaif Learning Cooking From Her Mother-in-Law

Katrina Kaif’s change post-marriage from Bollywood fashionista to a responsible homemaker is an inspiration to many. It is said that love changes you, and this is certainly true for Katrina and Vicky Kaushal. The couple leaves no stone unturned to embrace each other’s culture and traditions.

According to ETimes, Katrina is now learning cooking from her mother-in-law. She only knew how to make coffee before marriage, but now she is preparing full meals for father-in-law Shyam Kaushal, husband Vicky Kaushal and the entire family. Amid their busy schedule the Kaushal family members spend quality time together over lunch and dinner whenever they get an opportunity.

Vicky and Katrina surprised their fans in December 2021 when they married in an intimate ceremony.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Phone Bhoot starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. In Tiger 3 she will be playing the lead opposite Salman Khan. She is also working on Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas and Farhan Akhtar’s road trip centred film Jee Le Zaraa. In this movie Katrina will share screen with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

In Merry Christmas she will be sharing screen with Vijay Sethupathi for the first time and this will also mark Katrina’s Tamil debut. The film is expected to be released in theatres on Christmas Eve.

On the other hand Vicky has a few big films in his kitty. Vicky is working in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He also has an untitled project with filmmaker Laxman Utekar in which Sara Ali Khan will be playing the female lead. The Uri actor also has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur in the pipeline.

