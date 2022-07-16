Katrina Kaif Learns To Rap From Siddhant Chaturvedi In Phone Bhoot BTS Video, Ishaan Khatter Joins Them Too

Katrina Kaif is celebrating her 39th birthday on Saturday i.e on July 16. On this special day, the makers of her upcoming movie Phone Bhoot took to social media and dropped a behind-the-scenes video sending wishes to the actress. In the video, Katrina Kaif aka Katie Kay can be seen learning how to rap from co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ishaan Khatter can also be spotted in the video. The three can also be seen practicing their ‘vibe hai’ rap inside a car too.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, “Vibe Hai Vibe Hai! Harrrrrrrd! Give it up for the birthday girl! Katie-Kay! @katrinakaif” along with a red heart emoji.

The video is refreshingly fun, candid, and super spontaneous whereas Katrina Kaif’s latest fringe haircut is like a breath of fresh air! Fans and friends were quick to shower love in the comment section. While Zoya Akhtar wrote, ‘Love it!’, Vijay Varma also commented, ‘Game apna ismein padte chouke chakke’.

Needless to say, the BTS video has also initiated a wave of curiosity among fans for Katrina’s upcoming adventure comedy Phone Bhoot. “This is cute… Katie Kay. Good luck with the film!” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “She’s the cutest! And such a cute accent!! She’s LOVE!”

