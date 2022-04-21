Katrina Kaif Lights Up Our Instagram Timeline With Her Contagious Smile, Vicky Kaushal Reacts

Katrina Kaif dropped in on Instagram to share a few happy pictures with her fans. The actress, who is currently filming for her upcoming movie Merry Christmas, was seen posing in a white sweater with a pair of denim pants. She left her hair loose and sported a big smile in the pictures. She shared the pictures with a white heart emoji.

The pictures received love from many, including her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal. Although the actor did not drop a comment, he had ‘liked’ the picture. Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday and Karisma Kapoor too liked the pictures.

Meanwhile, Farah Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Zoya Akhtar and Mini Mathur showered her with compliments. “Why so pwetty,” Mini commented. “Kiss Miss,” Zoya said. Farah wrote, “Happy girl♥️.” Shweta dropped heart-eyed emoji and Neha Dhupia dropped heart emojis.

On Wednesday, set pictures from Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s new movie Merry Christmas leaked online. The film, directed by Sriram Raghavan, also stars Radikaa Sarathkumar. In the photos, Katrina was seen sharing a scene with Radikaa while Vijay was missing. In the scene, Katrina was dressed in a short floral dress while Radikaa was wearing a police uniform.

Katrina began filming for Merry Christmas in March. She took to her official social media handle to share a photo from the set featuring the clapboard. She did not caption the post but fans were elated at the announcement and took to the comment section to drop heart emojis.

Besides Merry Christmas, Katrina also has Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the pipeline. Katrina will also return to the Tiger series with Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan.

Apart from focusing on her own work, Katrina was seen promoting Ranveer Singh’s upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Posing with a bar of soap in her hand that she received from the team, Katrina wrote, “An unscented soap. A silent protest. A celebration of girl power! We need more men like #Jayeshbhai! Watch the trailer of #JayeshbhaiJordaar out now! @yrf @ranveersingh.”

