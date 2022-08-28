Katrina Kaif Looks Breathtaking As She Gives Tour of Her Sea-Facing Balcony Garden In New Video

Katrina Kaif was in a lazy mood on Sunday but she did not shy away from smiling for the cameras. The actress, taking to her Instagram Stories, shared a video that captured her Sunday mood while also giving a glimpse of the balcony garden at her and Vicky Kaushal’s home.

For the unversed, Vicky and Katrina moved into a new, sea-facing apartment last year after their wedding. The couple has a house in the same complex as Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Fans got a glimpse of the luxurious home when Katrina and Vicky hosted their friends for Christmas. Vicky also shared a glimpse of the view from the apartment.

In the new video, Katrina was seen seated on a comfy chair while several potted plants surrounded her. Katrina was seen wearing a gorgeous dress while she left her hair loose. The sea doubled up as the background. Katrina shared the video with the caption, “Sunday vibes 🍃.” We wonder if Vicky Kaushal was behind the camera!

Katrina and Vicky have been busy with the shooting of their respective upcoming movies. Katrina has started promoting her film Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Katrina is also expected to appear on Koffee With Karan 7 with both the actors soon. Besides Phone Bhoot, the actress will also be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan which will hit theatres in April next year. She will also share the screen with Vijay Sethupathi for Merry Christmas.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting for Sam Bahadur, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. He will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar and a yet-untitled film with Tripti Dimri. He will also be seen in Laxman Utekar’s film with Sara Ali Khan.

