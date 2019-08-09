Take the pledge to vote

Katrina Kaif Looks Completely Different in This Viral Photo from Telugu Film Allari Pidugu

Not many know that Katrina Kaif has acted in Telugu and Malayalam films and of late, a throwback picture of the actress from her Telugu has gone viral.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 9, 2019, 2:58 PM IST
Katrina Kaif Looks Completely Different in This Viral Photo from Telugu Film Allari Pidugu
Not many know that Katrina Kaif has acted in Telugu and Malayalam films and of late, a throwback picture of the actress from her Telugu has gone viral.
Katrina Kaif is among the few celebrities to have worked with the Khan trio- Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. But, not many may be aware that she has acted in Telugu and Malayalam films as well. Of late, a throwback picture of Katrina Kaif, shared by the actress' fan club on Twitter has gone viral. Turns out, the picture is from the sets of her 2005 Telugu film Allari Pidugu in which she played the lead along with Nandamuri Balakrishna and Charmy Kaur.

The picture is creating a buzz on social media as Katrina looks almost unrecognisable in it. In the picture, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress can be seen posing for the camera as she looks pretty, dressed in a pink dress. The picture was captioned as, "#Throwback Katrina Kaif on the sets of Allari Pidigu in 2005."

Soon after the image was shared by the fan club, netizens took to Twitter to flood it with comments like "cute" and "adorable".

Here’s what they wrote:

Katrina Kaif made her debut in the film industry with Kaizad Gustad's 2003 film Boom. On the work front, she will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi where she will share screen space with Akshay Kumar.

