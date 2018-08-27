English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Katrina Kaif Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous in This 'Between the Shots' Moment from Bharat
The film, which marks the third collaboration between Salman and Ali, also stars Tabu and Disha Patani in pivotal roles, and is slated to hit theatres on June 5, 2019.
(Image: Yogen Shah)
After sharing the first look of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif from his highly-anticipated directorial Bharat, Ali Abbas Zafar today treated fans with another picture of the film’s leading lady. Taking to Instagram, the director shared a stunning photo of Katrina from the sets of the film. Dressed in a bottle green lehenga, Katrina looks drop dead gorgeous in the picture.
“Bharat#between #the#shots@katrinakaif #picture #by@marcinlaskawiec,” Ali captioned the picture.
Meanwhile, the production unit of Bharat has wrapped up its shoot schedule in Malta, which Ali celebrated by sharing a still from the film.
In the image, Salman, looking dapper as ever in a black sherwani, is seen swinging around his co-star, who looks ethereal in an emerald-hued lehenga.
The film, which marks the third collaboration between Salman and Ali, also stars Tabu and Disha Patani in pivotal roles, and is slated to hit theatres on June 5, 2019.
Katrina stepped into the project after Priyanka Chopra opted out of the film due to "very, very special" reason. This will be Katrina's sixth film with Salman. They have previously worked together in films like Partner, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.
At an award show recently, Katrina, however, revealed that she was only doing the film out of love and respect for her "very dear" friend and past director, Ali.
“Ali Abbas Zafar is a very, very dear friend of mine and we have worked together before. Both of the films were extremely successful and, more importantly, they were experiences for me which were really wonderful and I really enjoyed both the experiences of working with him," Kaif had told the reporters on the sidelines of the event.
She also said that she loved the script. “When Ali contacted me, he said, ‘I’m going send you a script and just react and tell me what you think’. I read the script and thought it was absolutely wonderful and I was extremely excited about the character and very happy to be part of the film’,” Katrina said.
