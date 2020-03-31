Katrina Kaif Makes Undisclosed Donations to PM-CARES And Maharashtra's CM Relief Fund

Katrina Kaif is the latest Bollywood celebrity to pledge her support to the PM-CARES Fund. The actress on Monday announced to donate an undisclosed amount to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress will also be donating to Maharashtra's CM Relief Fund which will be used to combat the deadly virus. Katrina announced the same on her official Instagram account by sharing a text graphic which had PM-CARES Fund and CM's Relief Fund's logos.

"I pledge to donate to the PM CARES fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund Maharashtra. Heartbreaking to see the hardship and suffering this pandemic has unleashed in the world," Katrina captioned the post.

Earlier, on Monday, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also pledged their support to the Prime Minster and the Maharashtra Chief Minster's relief funds to combat the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic. Rajkummar Rao donated an undisclosed amount to the PM Relif Fund, CM Relief Fund and Zomato Feeding India.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has pledged to donate for 25,000 daily wage artistes of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), whose livelihood has been severely affected owing to the lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to its president, BN Tiwari. Earlier, Akshay Kumar had announced a donation of Rs 25 crore, the highest by any Bollywood actor so far.

Several A-listers from the south, including Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan have also donated money.