Katrina on Breakup With Ranbir: Had to Take Full Responsibility for My Part in the Equation
Recently Katrina Kaif opened up about her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor, calling it a "blessing".
New Delhi: Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor chat during promotions of their movie 'Jagga Jasoos'. (Image: PTI)
Recently Katrina Kaif opened up about her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor, calling it a "blessing". The actress, who is known for being reasonably professional and selective in warming up within the industry, was first rumoured to be dating Ranbir while filming Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani in 2009.
She has once again spoken at length about that phase of her life in an interview with Mumbai Mirror.
"I had to break before I could proceed to rebuild myself. I had to unravel and feel everything that had happened I had to take full responsibility for my part in the equation, what I could and should have done better. And accept that the parts that I was not responsible for were not my problem," the actress said.
The actress also said that one should never lose oneself in a relationship and "must protect and maintain your individuality."
"Your sense of self-worth comes from within and not from another person. You come into this world alone, and you leave alone. That’s something you should not lose sight of," the actress added.
Although Ranbir and Katrina never really admitted to have been in a relationship, the two had many a time made it evident in their interviews.
While Katrina is currently single, Ranbir is now dating actress Alia Bhatt. The two are also working together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.
Katrina, on the other hand, will next be seen in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat. The film will hit theatres on June 5.
