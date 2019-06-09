Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Katrina Kaif on Doing Third Film in 'Tiger' Franchise: I'm Always Last One to Know

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar recently confirmed that he has already found the story for the third instalment of Salman Khan-starrer 'Tiger' franchise.

News18.com

Updated:June 9, 2019, 2:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Katrina Kaif on Doing Third Film in 'Tiger' Franchise: I'm Always Last One to Know
Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar recently confirmed that he has already found the story for the third instalment of Salman Khan-starrer 'Tiger' franchise.
Loading...

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar recently confirmed that he has already found the story for the third instalment of Salman Khan-starrer Tiger franchise and even discussed the idea with the actor as well as producer Aditya Chopra.

The first instalment of the franchise, Ek Tha Tiger was helmed by Kabir Khan while the second, Tiger Zinda Hai, was directed by Ali. Both the films featured Salman alongside Katrina Kaif.

However, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Katrina revealed that she had no clue whether or not she'd be a part of the third film of the Tiger franchise.

She also said that she's "always the last one to know" from Ali about any film developments.

"Ali has not shared his idea with me but then with Ali, I'm always the last one to know. He is very secretive and keeps his scripts close to his chest till the last minute despite me being a good friend," Katrina said.

Katrina and Ali have also worked together in 2011 romantic comedy Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, in which the actress was paired opposite Imran Khan.

Earlier, Ali confirmed the third instalment to PTI in an interview. He said, "I am extremely happy and kicked with the story I've found for Tiger Zinda Hai (sequel). It'll take the instalment forward and will be synonymous with what the franchise has been doing."

The director also said that he was yet to put pen to paper and would only start working on the project once his latest release Bharat was “out of his system.”

Bharat is a Hindi remake of the 2014 Korean drama Ode to my Father.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram