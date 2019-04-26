Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Katrina Kaif on working with Salman Khan in Bharat: The Audience Expects a Lot

Katrina Kaif will be playing the character of Kumud Raina in Bharat. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

News18.com

Updated:April 26, 2019, 3:35 PM IST
Katrina Kaif on working with Salman Khan in Bharat: The Audience Expects a Lot
Image courtesy: Katrina Kaif/ Instagram
Loading...
Katrina Kaif's upcoming film Bharat will follow her box office debacles from 2018, like Thugs of Hindostan and Zero, which were opposite Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, two of the biggest names in Bollywood. But, in Bharat, Katrina is set to play safe, while returning with her hit-pairing with Salman Khan.

Bharat, which will release on June 5, is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who helmed the duo's blockbuster film Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. The period-drama film is already getting great response for its recently released trailer and the first song Slow Motion. About working with Salamn and the expectations the film has raised in its wake, Katrina told dnaindia.com, "I feel the audience expects a lot from Salman and me as an onscreen jodi. We have received so much love and support from fans that we have that much more responsibility to deliver a good film."

However, as people may recall, Katrina has replaced Priyanka Chopra in the film, who dropped out of it because of undisclosed reasons. In the interview Katrina claimed when the role was offered to her, she thought that Ali was "pulling her leg." However, it became apparent to her that PC had indeed dropped out of the project when she was invited by Ali to read the script.

Katrina claimed that after reading the script of Bharat, she thought it was great. "It took me three hours and 15 minutes to read the script and I was blown away by it. I was sitting with my script coach. And, I told him, ‘Isn’t this really good?’I called Ali and said I loved it," she said.

Responding to a question about Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina claimed that she does get hurt and and feels pain, but it does not mean that she holds a grudge against people. She said, "People are trying to do the best for you. But, sometimes, in trying to do the best for you, you get hurt. Too bad. However, I would rather have a friend than an enemy."

Ranbir has been involved with the actresses, at different points in time.

Katrina has also been roped in for Sooryavanshi, opposite Aksay Kumar, and there are speculations that Salman and Alia Bhatt-starrer Inshallah, to be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, might release alongside the former on Eid 2020.

Predicting the clash of titans on screen, Katrina said, "Salman loves Akshay, he loves Rohit (Shetty, director Sooryavanshi). He will always be supportive of me in the work place. So, I don’t think he will let his film clash with Sooryavanshi."

