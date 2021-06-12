Katrina Kaif Opens Up About Getting Back to Exercise Post Covid: Go Slow and Trust Your Body

Recovery from Covid-19 and getting back to normal life can be hard. Actress Katrina Kaif, who tested positive for Covid-19 in April this year, posted about how she is taking it slow when getting back to regular exercise. In an Instagram post, she wrote, “Back at it. Post covid I’ve had to be patient with myself in terms of getting back to exercise- u have to go at your own pace and listen to your body, u have good days and then days when u feel exhausted again . Going slow and trusting your body s healing process and giving yourself time. Step by step."

Through an Instagram story in April, Katrina had informed fans about her COVID-19 diagnosis and also asked people, who came in contact with her in the last few days, to get themselves tested. “I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I’m following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care,” Katrina wrote. Her diagnosis came a day after rumoured boyfriend, actor Vicky Kaushal, shared he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here