Katrina Kaif Opens Up on Not Having a Father Figure while Growing Up
Katrina Kaif will next be seen opposite Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar’s forthcoming film Bharat.
Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram
Katrina Kaif, who grew up without the presence of her father in her life, says she wants her children to have the love of both parents.
“Not having a father figure does create a certain vacuum and makes any girl feel vulnerable. When I have kids, I want them to have the experience of being with both parents,” she told Filmfare in a recent interview.
“Each time I’ve gone through something emotionally hard, I was compelled to reflect that it must be nice for those who have a strong fatherly support from a male figure, who loves you unconditionally,” she added.
Notably, Katrina’s parents separated when she was young and her mother Suzanne Turquotte raised her and her seven siblings all by herself. Talking about how she was like while growing up, she said, “I was a quiet girl, who kept to myself. I was an extremely introverted Cancerian. I don’t know how I managed to become an actor.”
On the professional front, Katrina, who was last appeared in two back-to-back big box office duds—Thugs of Hindostan and Zero—will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s forthcoming film Bharat, which stars Salman Khan in the titular role and her as a strong, independent working woman Kumud Raina. Also featuring Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in important roles, the film is slated to release this Eid on June 5.
