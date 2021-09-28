Katrina Kaif Pens a Birthday Wish for Rumoured Boyfriend Vicky Kaushal's Brother Sunny Kaushal

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif of Tuesday wished actor Sunny Kaushal on his birthday. The actor, who turned 32, is the brother of Katrina’s rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal. Katrina and Vicky have reportedly been dating for a couple of years now and have been spotted together multiple times. However, there has been no confirmation from either side. Recently, a report stating that they were engaged, also surfaced on social media, but was denied by their teams. Now, Katrina wishing Sunny has again fired up rumours that she is dating the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor.

Taking to Instagram stories, Katrina shared a picture of Sunny, wear he could be seen donning a denim jacket, printed shirt and sunglasses. She wrote, “Happiest birthday @sunsunnykhez. May your days be filled with sunshine, joy and love."

Sunny will be next seen in Kunal Deshmukh’s Shiddat. The film stars Radhika Madan opposite him, along with Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in lead roles. The film will release on October 1 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Read: Katrina Kaif Shares Her Workout Mantra, Gives a Shout Out to Her Trainer in New Instagram Post

Meanwhile, Katrina is currently shooting for Tiger 3 in Europe with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Tiger 3 is the third part of the YRF (Yash Raj Films) spy-thriller franchise. Ek Tha Tiger (2012), the first movie in the franchise, chronicled the story of an Indian spy (RAW) code-named Tiger, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy (Kaif) during an investigation. It was directed by Kabir Khan. On the other hand, Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), saw Tiger and Zoya go on a mission to save a group of hostages held by a militant terrorist organization in Iraq. The second film was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Read: How Vicky Kaushal’s Parents Reacted to Katrina Kaif Engagement Rumours: ‘Mithai Toh Khila De’

Katrina will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar, which will release on Diwali 2021. She also has the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot lined up. It has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Vicky, on the other hand, will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh. The film will release on Amazon Prime Video on october 16. He will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele and Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here