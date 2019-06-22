Katrina Kaif Performs Sheila Ki Jawani, Badshah Sings Mercy at Guptas' Star Studded Auli Wedding

On Thursday, Ajay, the eldest brother between the South Africa-based businessmen married his son Suryakant to Delhi-based diamond merchant's daughter. The marriage was one of the ‘grandest’ the hill state of Auli has ever seen. The function was graced by Uttarakhand former chief minister Harish Rawat, yoga guru Ramdev’s close aide Balkrishna among others. Besides, more than half a dozen Bollywood artists, including Katrina Kaif and rap singer Badshah entertained the audience.

Katrina Kaif and rapper Badshah added colour and glamour at the wedding functions of the sons of South Africa-based businessmen brothers Ajay and Atul Gupta.

Photographs and videos from the celebrations are making rounds on the Internet, where Katrina can be seen performing on Sheila Ki Jawani along with background dancers.

In another photograph, Badshah, who is sporting neon lime green jacket and black pants, is seen on stage. The rapper, who is known for tracks like 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai' and 'Mercy', also uploaded an Instagram story about travelling to Auli.

Celebrities like Kailash Kher and Surbhi Jyoti were also a part of the functions. According to IANS, Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra will also perform.

Another marriage will take place on Saturday when Sashank, son of younger brother Atul, marries daughter of a Dubai-based businessman. The family plans to make the event a "memorable one".

The Guptas shot to fame for having “controversial relations” with the ousted Jacob Juma government in South Africa, were instructed by the High Court to submit Rs 3 crores as “security” which would freeze if found guilty for violating environment protocols.

