Katrina Kaif Performs Sheila Ki Jawani, Badshah Sings Mercy at Guptas' Star Studded Auli Wedding
Katrina Kaif and rapper Badshah added colour and glamour at the wedding functions of the sons of South Africa-based businessmen brothers Ajay and Atul Gupta.
Katrina Kaif and rapper Badshah added colour and glamour at the wedding functions of the sons of South Africa-based businessmen brothers Ajay and Atul Gupta.
On Thursday, Ajay, the eldest brother between the South Africa-based businessmen married his son Suryakant to Delhi-based diamond merchant's daughter. The marriage was one of the ‘grandest’ the hill state of Auli has ever seen. The function was graced by Uttarakhand former chief minister Harish Rawat, yoga guru Ramdev’s close aide Balkrishna among others. Besides, more than half a dozen Bollywood artists, including Katrina Kaif and rap singer Badshah entertained the audience.
Katrina Kaif and rapper Badshah added colour and glamour at the wedding functions of the sons of South Africa-based businessmen brothers Ajay and Atul Gupta.
Photographs and videos from the celebrations are making rounds on the Internet, where Katrina can be seen performing on Sheila Ki Jawani along with background dancers.
View this post on Instagram
Sheila Ki Jawani 🔥🔥🔥🔥 @katrinakaif 😍😍 . . . #katrinakaif #katrinakaifhot #katrinakaiffans #katrinafanforever #bollywood #katoholics #cutekatrina #yourbigfanforever #katrinainbharat #salmankhan #ranbirkapoor #sonamkapoor #shahidkapoor #kareena #deepikapadukone #varundhawan #karanjohar #shraddhakapoor #saraalikhan #ranveersingh #akshaykumar #anushkasharma #isakaif
Auli, dehradun, Gupta brothers, Harish Rawat, joshimath, Saharanpur, Trivendra Singh Rawat, uttar pradesh, Uttarakhand
In another photograph, Badshah, who is sporting neon lime green jacket and black pants, is seen on stage. The rapper, who is known for tracks like 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai' and 'Mercy', also uploaded an Instagram story about travelling to Auli.
Celebrities like Kailash Kher and Surbhi Jyoti were also a part of the functions. According to IANS, Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra will also perform.
Another marriage will take place on Saturday when Sashank, son of younger brother Atul, marries daughter of a Dubai-based businessman. The family plans to make the event a "memorable one".
The Guptas shot to fame for having “controversial relations” with the ousted Jacob Juma government in South Africa, were instructed by the High Court to submit Rs 3 crores as “security” which would freeze if found guilty for violating environment protocols.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rahul Gandhi Shares Photo of Dogs Doing Yoga and Calls it 'New India', No One Knows Why
- Kabir Singh Box Office Day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani Film Set to Open Big
- Video Shows People Looting Yoga Mats After Amit Shah's Programme on International Yoga Day
- PUBG Lite Pre-Registration Begins in India, Here’s How to Register and get Free Rewards
- India Celebrates International Yoga Day
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s