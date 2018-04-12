English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Katrina Kaif Planning to Pen a Memoir and Its Title Will Get You Very Excited! Deets Inside
The 34-year-old star, who will complete 15 years in the industry this September, is already planning to release a memoir on her professional career.
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Katrina Kaif may not have had an impressive start in Bollywood but she soon went on to become one of the top actors in the industry with hit films such as Namastey London, Welcome, Partner, Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara and Ek Tha Tiger among others to her credit. The 34-year-old star, who will complete 15 years in the industry this September, is already planning to release a memoir on her professional career.
At a recent event, Katrina hinted at the possibility of writing a memoir, reports mid-day. "I educated myself (about the industry). I might write a book (on it)."
The report further claims that a publishing house had approached the actor to "write a book on her journey in the Indian film industry."
"When Katrina was approached initially, she felt it was too soon to write an autobiography. After much convincing, she has agreed to come on board," a source close to Kaif informed the leading tabloid.
The memoir is tentatively titled Barbie Dreams as Katrina is the only Indian actor to have a Barbie doll crafted in her image.
The actor is currently busy shooting Aanand L Rai's Zero and YRF's Thugs of Hindostan.
