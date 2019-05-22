English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Katrina Kaif Plans to Turn Producer, has Locked the First Film to be Made Under her Banner
Katrina will be the latest leading Bollywood heroine to get into production. Actresses Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and Swara Bhasker already have their production houses going.
Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram
Though she is currently busy promoting her forthcoming film Bharat, Katrina Kaif plans to turn producer soon.
Talking about it, she recently told Pinkvilla, “Yes, it’s true. I plan to start my production house sometime towards the end of this year. I really hope to put my name as a producer to one of the projects I’ve been in discussions with. So let’s see.”
Notably, she bought the rights of the French film He Loves Me He Loves Me Not a while go but the project couldn’t take shape earlier due to undisclosed reasons. However, it has now taken off and is being developed.
Notably, Katrina is the latest leading Bollywood heroine to get into production. Actresses Priyanka Chopra (Purple Pebble Pictures), Anushka Sharma (Clean Slate Films) and Swara Bhasker (Kahaaniwaaley) already have their production houses going, ensuring a greater, better presentation of women in Indian cinema.
Deepika Padukone too is turning producer with her upcoming film Chhapaak. A Meghna Gulzar directorial, it also stars Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role.
Meanwhile, Bharat—directed by Ali Abbas Zafar—stars Katrina and Salman Khan in lead roles. Other than them, it also features Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Sonali Kulkarni. It is slated to release on June 5.
After Bharat, Katrina will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi—the latest addition to his universe of cop films.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Talking about it, she recently told Pinkvilla, “Yes, it’s true. I plan to start my production house sometime towards the end of this year. I really hope to put my name as a producer to one of the projects I’ve been in discussions with. So let’s see.”
Notably, she bought the rights of the French film He Loves Me He Loves Me Not a while go but the project couldn’t take shape earlier due to undisclosed reasons. However, it has now taken off and is being developed.
Notably, Katrina is the latest leading Bollywood heroine to get into production. Actresses Priyanka Chopra (Purple Pebble Pictures), Anushka Sharma (Clean Slate Films) and Swara Bhasker (Kahaaniwaaley) already have their production houses going, ensuring a greater, better presentation of women in Indian cinema.
Deepika Padukone too is turning producer with her upcoming film Chhapaak. A Meghna Gulzar directorial, it also stars Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role.
Meanwhile, Bharat—directed by Ali Abbas Zafar—stars Katrina and Salman Khan in lead roles. Other than them, it also features Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Sonali Kulkarni. It is slated to release on June 5.
After Bharat, Katrina will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi—the latest addition to his universe of cop films.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'
- Once Upon a Time In Hollywood Trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt & Tarantino Create Perfect Drama
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
- Lok Sabha Elections 2019: VVPATs And Their Use
- No Promotion, Wrong Timing: Indian Women's League Plays Out in Empty Stadium
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results