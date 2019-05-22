Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Katrina Kaif Plans to Turn Producer, has Locked the First Film to be Made Under her Banner

Katrina will be the latest leading Bollywood heroine to get into production. Actresses Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and Swara Bhasker already have their production houses going.

News18.com

Updated:May 22, 2019, 3:17 PM IST
Katrina Kaif Plans to Turn Producer, has Locked the First Film to be Made Under her Banner
Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram
Though she is currently busy promoting her forthcoming film Bharat, Katrina Kaif plans to turn producer soon.

Talking about it, she recently told Pinkvilla, “Yes, it’s true. I plan to start my production house sometime towards the end of this year. I really hope to put my name as a producer to one of the projects I’ve been in discussions with. So let’s see.” 

Notably, she bought the rights of the French film He Loves Me He Loves Me Not a while go but the project couldn’t take shape earlier due to undisclosed reasons. However, it has now taken off and is being developed.

Notably, Katrina is the latest leading Bollywood heroine to get into production. Actresses Priyanka Chopra (Purple Pebble Pictures), Anushka Sharma (Clean Slate Films) and Swara Bhasker (Kahaaniwaaley) already have their production houses going, ensuring a greater, better presentation of women in Indian cinema.

Deepika Padukone too is turning producer with her upcoming film Chhapaak. A Meghna Gulzar directorial, it also stars Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role.

Meanwhile, Bharat—directed by Ali Abbas Zafar—stars Katrina and Salman Khan in lead roles. Other than them, it also features Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Sonali Kulkarni. It is slated to release on June 5.

After Bharat, Katrina will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi—the latest addition to his universe of cop films.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
