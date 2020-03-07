English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Katrina Kaif Plays 'Dog and the Bone' on Sooryavanshi Sets, Akshay Kumar Cheers On

Katrina Kaif recently shared a video from the sets of Sooryavanshi where the team could be seen playing dog and the bone. Akshay Kumar, who was the team captain, can be seen giving instructions to her.

  March 7, 2020
The sets of Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Sooryavanshi is a fun one, by the looks of the actors' social media posts. Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and even Rohit have shared videos from the sets, where the cast can be seen having fun behind-the-scenes.

Katrina recently posted a video of the team playing Dog and The Bone, in what seems to be a beach.

Moreover, Akshay Kumar can be seen as the team captain and cheering Katrina Kaif. "Kat, you have to win, Kat. Otherwise, we will lose," he could be heard saying.

"End of day games on sooryavanshi... @akshaykumar though is a very serious team captain pl hear his instructions... and his disapproval at my failed attempt @itsrohitshetty is looking most amused," she captioned the video.

Check it out:

At the end, Katrina can be seen winning but Akshay maintains a straight face. To this, she can be seen saying, "You stop that face."

Akshay Kumar also recently posted an adorable photo of the two of them from the sets. "If I had to describe shooting with @katrinakaif in one picture, this would be it :) #GoodVibesOnly #Sooryavanshi #BTS," he wrote.

Check it out:

