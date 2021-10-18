Katrina Kaif Poses in Stunning White Bodycon Dress in New Pictures on Instagram

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi releasing on November 5, recently took to Instagram to share two stunning pictures of herself. In the pictures, the actress can be seen posing in white bodycon dress at the beach. “🌞day #sooryavanshi," she wrote alongside the pictures. The pictures have crossed 8 lakh likes within 2 hours of posting on the photo-video sharing app.

After the Maharashtra government announced last month that theatres will be reopening from October, filmmakers have been announcing release dates back to back. Amid this excitement, Rohit was one of the first filmmakers to announce that his much-awaited film Sooryavanshi will be having a theatrical release this Diwali. The Akshay Kumar-Katrina starrer was originally scheduled to release on March 24, 2020. Then after going through several delays, due to the pandemic and the subsequent second wave, it will finally be getting the grand release it awaited for so long.

Coming back to Katrina, she hasn’t had a release since Bharat in June, 2019. Prior to that she had six releases—Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Jagga Jasoos, Tiger Zinda Hai, Thugs of Hindostan and Zero—in nearly three years. These films were mounted on a big budget and also gained sizeable return on investment.

