Katrina Kaif Posts Sweet Wish on Instagram for Sister Isabelle on Her Birthday

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif turned 29 on January 6, Monday. To mark her little sister's special day, Katrina shared an adorable snap of the two. Along with the picture, the Bharat actress wrote, "Happiest birthday @isakaif ... always got your back."

In the photo, Katrina has her arm on Isabelle's shoulder as the duo walk side by side. Isabelle is donning a pink tank top with a white long skirt, while Katrina is looking gorgeous in a black top and mid-length white skirt.

Isabelle is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming drama Kwatha, directed by Karan Lalit Bhutani. The Dr. Cabbie actress will be seen opposite actor Aayush Sharma. Katrina's sister has also worked in movies like Lonely Christopher's directorial Mom and Summum Bonum.

She is also filming for Stanley D'costa's directorial Time To Dance. In the romantic movie, Isabelle will be seen opposite actor Sooraj Pancholi. The release date for the same is yet to be announced.

Pancholi was last seen in Satellite Shankar, in which the actor played the role of an efficient military personal.

Katrina, meanwhile, was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. The actress will feature in Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi. The Rohit Shetty directorial is slated to release on March 27.

