1-min read

Katrina Kaif Praises Shaheen Bhatt for Her Book on Instagram, Alia Bhatt Showers Her with Kisses

Katrina Kaif showered praises on Shaheen Bhatt for being brave enough to write book on her depression battle, and sister Alia showed her gratitude with a number of kiss emojis.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 4, 2019, 8:12 PM IST
Katrina Kaif Praises Shaheen Bhatt for Her Book on Instagram, Alia Bhatt Showers Her with Kisses
Images: Instagram

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen, who has written a book about her struggles with depression, has won many hearts with her story. Shaheen, in the book titled 'I've Never Been (Un)Happier', has detailed her battle against depression and how she dealt with it and her story seems to have resonated with many. Actress Katrina Kaif, in an Instagram post, praised Shaheen for having the courage to put her life struggle in words.

Sharing a picture of the book cover, Katrina wrote in the caption, "What a incredibly brave thing to do to write this book , so heartbreakingly honestly written. You can feel every moment and every thought ....to be able to turn a painful situation into something positive is so beautiful .... p.s @shaheenb i miss our dream team chats immensely need to do it again soon .... to everyone - this incredible book is available NOW."

To this, Katrina's gym partner, Alia, reacted with a series of kiss emojis.

At the launch of the book, Alia accompanied her sister and spoke about her struggles on stage. She even broke down and cried inconsolably sitting next to Shaheen. She said, "I felt terrible as a sister. I didn't put myself out there enough to understand her. I have only believed that she is the most brilliant person in my family. To some extent, she has never believed that about her own self but that always broke my heart. I was sensitive but I feel guilty for not understanding as much as I should have."

