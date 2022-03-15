Katrina Kaif Prays Alia Bhatt 'Breaks All Barriers' As Brahmastra Star Celebrates 29th Birthday

Katrina Kaif penned a sweet wish for Alia Bhatt as the latter celebrated her 29th birthday. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of Alia along with her special birthday note for the Gangubai Kathiawadi star. “Happy happy happiest darling, Alia. May you reach new heights and break all barriers. Sky is the limit," Katrina wrote. Alia reposted the wish and said, “Thank you, Katy!!"

Vicky Kaushal too wished Alia. Having worked with her in Raazi, Vicky wrote, “Happy Birthday Alia! May you keep shining eternally." Alia also received birthday wishes from several other stars in the industry. Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin, actress Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of Alia and wrote, “Happy birthday superstar."

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram Stories as well and wished Alia, “Happy happy birthday, you cutie! You’re an absolute star, and I hope you have the best year!" Alia replied with a thank you. Kiara Advani wished, “Happy Birthday namesake! Keep shining superstar! Lots of love always."

Sara Ali Khan wrote, “Happy Birthday, Alia. You’re truly the most inspirational actor and the brightest star we have. So keep shining and inspiring all of us! Enjoy your cake day - here’s hoping for lots and lots of happiness, joy, abundance and continued success for you." Samantha Ruth Prabhu also wished Alia. “Happy birthday @aliaabhat. Is there anything you cannot do? Can’t wait to celebrate all your achievements…. we all know you are just getting started," she wrote.

Alia is spending her birthday with her family. While it isn’t clear where the family is holidaying, Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt shared a couple of pictures from their stay. She also shared a glimpse of the birthday bash, showing Alia posing with a bunch of birthday balloons by the pool. The actress wore a black dress on the occasion.

The actress has a series of projects in the making. She will be seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Brahmāstra with Ranbir Kapoor, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, her maiden production Darlings and Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. Alia has also signed on for the Netflix film Heart of Stone. The movie will also star Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot and 50 Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan.

