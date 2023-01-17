CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#HockeyWorldCup#Budget2023#AutoExpo
Home » News » Movies » Katrina Kaif Pregnant? Actress Fuels Pregnancy Rumours With Her Latest Outing, Watch Video
1-MIN READ

Katrina Kaif Pregnant? Actress Fuels Pregnancy Rumours With Her Latest Outing, Watch Video

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: January 17, 2023, 07:38 IST

Mumbai, India

Netizens ask if Katrina Kaif is pregnant (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Netizens ask if Katrina Kaif is pregnant (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina Kaif was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday night. The actress's latest appearance has reignited pregnancy rumours.

Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? The Tiger 3 star has yet again sparked pregnancy rumours after she was spotted out and about in Mumbai. Katrina, who is married to Vicky Kaushal, was seen at the Mumbai airport wearing a gorgeous yellow kurta. The actress returned from an undisclosed location after Lohri celebrations and made her way out of the airport with her entourage while the paparazzi got busy with the cameras.

Several social media users were floored by her latest appearance. Many took to the comments of a paparazzo’s post featuring Katrina’s video and showered her with compliments. “Just love how elegantly she dresses and even Kangana their airport looks are my most favourite," a fan said. “God’s most beautiful creation," added another. “Struck by her Aura..glowing aura 💛 Her walk is powerful yet subtle..gorgeous," added a third user.

However, a few felt that she seemed pregnant. “She seems pregnant," a comment read. “Pregnant?" asked another.

Katrina had the internet thinking she was pregnant last month as well. The actress is often spotted in baggy outfits, which is unlike her usual fitted looks. Her change in styling has fans’ attention, with several hoping that she and Vicky would share some good news soon.

This is not the first time that Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy rumours have made headlines. In May last year, a report by Bollywood Hungama claimed that Katrina-Vicky were expecting their first child together. However, in a statement to News18 Showsha, Vicky’s spokesperson denied all such reports and said, “This report is false. This is a rumour and has no truth."

Katrina and Vicky had an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan in December 2021. On the work front, Katrina has a couple of movies in the pipeline. These include Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. Katrina Kaif
first published:January 17, 2023, 07:38 IST
last updated:January 17, 2023, 07:38 IST
Read More