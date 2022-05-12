Katrina Kaif Pregnant? Vicky Kaushal's Spokesperson Reacts To Pregnancy Rumours

It has been over six months since Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married, and it seems like the couple is already surrounded by pregnancy rumours. Last month, fans believed that Katrina is pregnant after she was seen wearing loose clothes and now, a new report has claimed that Katrina Kaif is pregnant.

A source claimed to Bollywood Hungama that Katrina is two months pregnant. “Katrina and Vicky are expected to be parents soon, as the former is 2 months pregnant. The entire family is excited to welcome a new member to the family," the source told the publication. However, Vicky has denied the claims. In a statement to News18.com, his spokesperson on his behalf said, “This report is false. This is a rumour and has no truth."

Katrina and Vicky had an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan in December. Only their families and their closest friends were invited to the wedding ceremony. Speaking with Hello India Magazine, Vicky mentioned he is fortunate to find a life partner in Katrina. The Uri actor called Katrina ‘wise and intelligent’ and added that he learns a lot from his wife. “Katrina is a great influence in every aspect of my life. I’m very fortunate to have found a life partner in her because she’s an extremely wise, intelligent and compassionate person. I learn a lot from her every single day,” Vicky said.

Katrina and Vicky have been busy with the shooting of their respective upcoming movies. Katrina has been filming for Merry Christmas since March. The film is helmed by Sriram Raghavan and stars Vijay Sethupathi as well. The movie marks their first collaboration. Besides Merry Christmas, Katrina also has Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the pipeline. Katrina will also return to the Tiger series with Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan.

Vicky has numerous movies in the pipeline as well. Vicky will soon be seen in Sam Bahadur, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. He also has Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar and The Immortal Ashwatthama.

Despite the busy schedule, the couple has taken a quick break to holiday in New York.

