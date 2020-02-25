English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra Recall Their 17 Years Long Friendship with Adorable Post

Image courtesy: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Image courtesy: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

It's been 17 long years that Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif became friends. From attending Kathak classes together to excelling in their respective careers, the two have come a long way in Bollywood.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: February 25, 2020, 9:06 AM IST
Share this:

What happens when three Bollywood super-divas meet? They've claimed to be the best of buddies so they bond over many things, and cosmetics is certainly a big topic of discussion.

When Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt came calling on Katrina Kaif at her residence on Sunday, that certainly seems to be the case. Katrina's Monday evening Instagram post would stand as evidence. In the post, she hints that she gifted some nice lip colours to Priyanka, from her recently launched makeup brand Kay Beauty By Katrina.

"A little make up party #kaybeauty @priyankachopra .... from our kathak days at Guruji s .... till now it's always a blast with u @kaybykatrina," posted Katrina on Instagram, with a selfie where she and Priyanka pose with a handful of eye-pencils and lip colours.

Reacting to her post, Priyanka commented, "That’s almost 17 years! 🙌🏽 Adore u and so proud of u (sic)."

Katrina and Priyanka have lately been on buddy terms. Recently, Katrina came out in support of Priyanka after she was trolled for wearing a low-cut Ralph and Russo white fringed gown at the Grammys 2020 red carpet.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story